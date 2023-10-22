Raja Singh in BJP's first list of 52 candidates for Telangana polls

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday announced a list of 52 candidates for the 119-member Telangana assembly elections slated for November 30.
T Raja Singh, whose suspension was revoked earlier on Sunday, has been fielded from Goshamahal seat.
BJP releases the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Telangana.— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023
Party MPs Soyam Bapu Rao fielded from Boath, Arvind Dharmapuri from Koratla and Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar.
T Raja Singh to contest from Goshamahal. pic.twitter.com/IkghIilEpM
In August last year, Raja Singh was suspended from the party following his alleged controversial remarks against "Islam and Prophet Mohammed" in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.
He was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act. However, the Telangana High Court in November 2022 had set aside the PD Act invoked against him. Later, he was granted bail.