#National

Raja Singh in BJP's first list of 52 candidates for Telangana polls

NewsDrum Desk
22 Oct 2023
BJP MLA T Raja Singh

T Raja Singh (File photo)

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday announced a list of 52 candidates for the 119-member Telangana assembly elections slated for November 30.

T Raja Singh, whose suspension was revoked earlier on Sunday, has been fielded from Goshamahal seat.

In August last year, Raja Singh was suspended from the party following his alleged controversial remarks against "Islam and Prophet Mohammed" in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

He was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act. However, the Telangana High Court in November 2022 had set aside the PD Act invoked against him. Later, he was granted bail.

