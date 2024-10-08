Rajasthan govt transfers 1 IPS officer, 83 RAS officers

Jaipur: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government has transferred one IPS officer and 83 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service.

The state personnel department issued an order in this regard late Monday night.

Along with this, the state government has cancelled the earlier transfers of five Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.

IPS officer Praveen Nayak Nunawat, who was the SP Neem ka Thana, has been made the ADC to Governor.

Sikar SP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav will hold the additional charge of the SP Neem ka Thana.

The RAS officers, who have been transferred, include several additional district collectors and sub divisional officers.