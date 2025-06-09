Rajasthan: Man dies during Dausa protest, villagers block expressway demanding interchange

Jaipur: A man who participated in a protest in Rajasthan's Dausa district demanding an interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway died, police said on Monday.

The locals intensified their agitation and protested with the body of 55-year-old Kailash Chand Sharma.

The family members brought his body back to the protest site in Bandikui and placed it on ice blocks, continuing their demonstration overnight.

Senior officials tried to negotiate with the protesters but the crowd refused to disperse.

On Monday morning, as protesters began moving toward the expressway to block it, police intervened and prevented escalation. After rounds of talks, the family members agreed to accept the dead body.

During the protest, Dwarapura resident Sharma fell ill around 4 pm. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment around 9 pm.

Deputy SP Bandikui (Dausa) Rohitash Devanda said that the body has been shifted to a mortuary for postmortem.

Villagers have been demanding an intercut to access the expressway (entry/exit route) near Bandikui town. On Sunday, a maha panchayat was held near the expressway.