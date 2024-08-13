Rajdeep Sardesai deletes Shazia Ilmi’s video after Delhi HC order

New Delhi: India Today Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai on Tuesday deleted the video he uploaded on X (Twitter) accusing BJP leader and spokesperson Shazia Ilmi of "abusing" an India Today video journalist, soon after the Delhi High Court passed the order.

Last week, Ilmi sued Sardesai for defamation over a video uploaded by him alleging Ilmi of "abusing" India Today cameraperson.

Pronouncing the order after a brief hearing, a single judge bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said, “In view of the request for adjournment made by the counsel, Sardesai is directed to take down the video uploaded on his social media post until the disposal of this application [Interim Relief Application].”

Interestingly, the India Today counsel told the court that the broadcaster had not uploaded the video.

According to the order, the counsel stated that the video had only been uploaded by Sardesai.

“The aforesaid directions for the takedown of the video has been necessitated as the counsel for D2 [India Today] states that the custody of the video is with D2 and the counsel is unable to state if the use of the video by D1 [Sardesai] was authorised by D2 or not,” HC said.

The matter will be heard next on August 16.

The matter relates to a debate show on India Today Television where Ilmi’s audio was muted and the BJP leader left the show in the protest.

Immediately after the show on July 26, 2024, Ilmi in a post on X tagged Sardesai, India Today and Aaj Tak and said, “Don’t you ever bring down my Fader again. Remember I have been on both the sides and know how to handle bullies like you. BTW it doesn’t behove political propagandists masquerading as journalists to sermonise. And learn your facts before pitting one Ex Army Chief against all other Defence Chiefs simply to create mischief.”

Responding to Ilmi’s post, Sardesai released the now deleted video of Ilmi removing her mic and then asking the cameraperson to get out of her house.

Sardesai wrote, “Ma’am, @shaziailmi I respect all my guests always. If anything, I am too indulgent: the fader is lowered only to avoid cross talk and noise on the show. If you have a grouse with me or with an army general on the show, of course that’s your prerogative. And I respect that too. But for you to chuck the Mike and abuse our video journalist and throw him out of your house is just NOT done. He was only doing his job. No excuse for bad behaviour. The rest I leave to you. Have a good weekend 🙏 (the video below is from last night.. )(sic).”

Ma’am, @shaziailmi I respect all my guests always. If anything, I am too indulgent: the fader is lowered only to avoid cross talk and noise on the show. If you have a grouse with me or with an army general on the show, of course that’s your prerogative. And I respect that too.… https://t.co/43atjurw75 pic.twitter.com/VjfmrrGWsz — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 27, 2024

Ilmi called the video an evidence showing the cameraman’s behaviour after the show.

@sardesairajdeep@IndiaToday



Thanks for providing me with the EVIDENCE which clearly shows how your camera man behaved after the show



1. Why on earth would I stay on your show when you humiliate me and say CUT SHAZIA’s Mike off ? Only because I asked you whether you think all… — Shazia Ilmi (@shaziailmi) July 27, 2024

BJP IT cell head and national spokesperson Amit Malviya attacked Sardesai for sharing the ‘objectionable’ video publicly and said that the pervert must be called out for violating @shaziailmi’s privacy and bodily integrity.