Record 4,438 passengers sans tickets fined at Kalyan railway station in single day

Thane: As many as 4,438 passengers were fined in a single day at Kalyan railway station in the Mumbai division of Central Railway during a drive against ticketless and unauthorised travel, an official release said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A total of 167 ticket-checking staff, two senior officers, and 35 RPF personnel participated in the fortress check operation conducted on Monday and collected a fine of Rs 16.85 lakh.

During a fortress check, all entry and exit points are manned by ticket-checking staff to identify 'without-ticket' travellers.

"The ticket checking drive resulted in penalizing 4,438 cases of ticketless/unauthorized travel, generating revenue of Rs 16.85 lakh in a single day," the release said.

Arun Kumar, senior divisional commercial manager, and Douglas Menezes, assistant commercial Manager (ticket checking), participated in the drive.

To ensure comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users, the Mumbai division conducts intensive ticket checking in suburban, mail, express, passenger services and special trains to curb ticketless and unauthorised travel, as per the release.