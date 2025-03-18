Retired police SI killed in TN

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Mar 18 (PTI) A 60-year-old retired police sub-inspector was killed by a group of unidentified persons on Tuesday here, police said.

The victim was identified as Zakir Hussein. He was hacked to death by three assailants when he was returning after his morning prayers at a local mosque, they said.

A local land dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, police added.

Meanwhile, two persons surrendered before a court in connection with the murder, police said, without elaborating. PTI CORR SA SA KH