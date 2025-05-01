Reverence for cows essence of Indian culture, says Nayab Saini

Palwal, Apr 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said reverence for cows is the essence of Indian culture.

He said that cow rearing and service have been vital to the prosperity of rural life.

"Our sages had declared thousands of years ago that the welfare of humanity is possible only through the protection of cows. Today, as the world grapples with global warming, health issues, and the erosion of moral values, there is a need to return to our traditions and the first step on that journey is 'gau seva'," said Saini.

Saini was addressing a gathering during the annual function organised on the auspicious occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya' by Gau Seva Dham Hospital in Hodal here, said an official statement.

During his visit, the chief minister inaugurated a new tin shed at Gau Seva Dham and also toured the entire complex.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said, "The virtue of serving cows is eternal and limitless. In Sanatan Dharma, the cow is revered as a mother and not only holds religious significance but also plays a crucial role socially, economically, and health-wise in our lives".

The chief minister said that the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya' is a sacred day and added, "it is a celebration of the great traditions of Sanatan Dharma and symbolises the spirit of universal welfare".

He said 'Gau Seva Dham' has become a pilgrimage of service, where animals are treated and cared for with modern facilities.

On this occasion, Saini announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh and assured that the demands submitted by Gau Seva Dham Hospital would be fulfilled through departmental procedures.