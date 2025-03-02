RSS chief Bhagwat to inaugurate Vidya Bharati’s training camp in Bhopal on March 4

Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will formally inaugurate a training camp on March 4 (Tuesday) for nearly 700 workers of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan in Bhopal, a Sangh functionary said on Sunday.

This training camp will be held at Saraswati Vidya Mandir residential school in the Madhya Pradesh capital, he said in a media statement.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and RSS ideologue and senior advisor to Vidya Bharati Suresh Soni are scheduled to give addresses during the concluding session of the camp on March 8, the RSS functionary said.

A day before the inauguration, MP Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Vishwas Sarang and other dignitaries will on Monday open an exhibition showcasing India’s glorious past and promising future at the same venue, he said.

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal will be present throughout the training camp, he said.

The RSS-affiliated Vidya Bharati, a non-governmental educational organisation, has been working in the field of education in the country since 1952 when it established its first school, in Gorakhpur, according to the Sangh.

Vidya Bharati runs 22,000 schools, including single-teacher ones, across the country, the statement said. These institutes collectively have 1,54,000 teachers and around 3.6 million students, it said.

Vidya Bharati aims to instil modern educational skills and ethical values among students, the statement said, adding that it also manages 60 colleges and one university for higher education.