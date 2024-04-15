S Jaishankar talks to Iranian FM on seized ship crisis ensuring safety of 17 Indian crew

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, assured that Indian officials are actively pursuing information regarding the seized ship, expressing optimism about Indian government representatives soon meeting with the crew. "We are in touch with Indian authorities and facilitating necessary steps for dialogue," Amirabdollahian stated.

The IRNA news agency, the official Iran news agency quoting foreign minister Amirabdollahian said, “Indian officials are following up on the details of the seized ship and soon it will be possible for Indian government representatives to meet with the crew of the vessel.”

During Telephone discussions yesterday with the foreign minister of Iran, Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar voiced concern over the condition of the 17 Indian crew members held on the MSC Aries and appealed for Tehran's cooperation in ensuring their well-being and swift release. "The safety of our citizens is paramount," Jaishankar emphasized.

Iran troops seized a commercial vessel linked to Israel in the early hours of Saturday morning as it traversed the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian special forces reportedly boarded the MSC Aries approximately 50 miles off the coast. The Portuguese-flagged vessel belongs to an Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer. According to a media report, there are more than a dozen Indian sailors on the ship.

Amid rising tensions, Dr Jaishankar engaged in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, emphasizing the urgency of de-escalation and a return to diplomatic solutions. "Restraint is crucial," Jaishankar reiterated, urging both sides to prioritize dialogue.

In a tweet, Jaishankar confirmed the conversation with Iranian FM Amirabdollahian, highlighting discussions on the release of the Indian crew members and the need to avoid further escalation.

Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening.



Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries.



Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy.



Agreed to remain… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) April 14, 2024

According to IRNA, Amirabdollahian and Jaishankar discussed various regional and international issues, including the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Amirabdollahian called on India to continue its efforts through international bodies like the UN to halt the conflict in Gaza, aiming for a lasting ceasefire and regional stability.

Jaishankar also conversed with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, separately expressing India's concerns over the recent developments and discussing the broader regional context. Both ministers agreed to maintain communication.

In a statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the escalating situation, urging all parties to exercise restraint and uphold regional security. Indian embassies in affected areas are actively ensuring the safety of Indian nationals amidst heightened tensions.

The tension escalated after Iran retaliated against Israel, launching drones and missiles, heightening concerns across the region.

The international community remains vigilant, advocating for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to mitigate the risk of further conflict.