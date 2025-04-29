Sena (UBT) workers join Shiv Sena in Thane

Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) A number of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in his presence.

Speaking at the function held at Anand Ashram in Thane city, Shinde said Thane remains the stronghold of his party.

He accused Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena of misusing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for personal and political gains. "They ignored critical civic work and the needs of citizens. People suffered while the previous regime was focused on self-serving agendas. That is why a growing number of their own leaders are walking away to join us," he said. PTI COR KRK