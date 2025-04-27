Shiv Sena MLA expresses regret after his remarks on police draw Fadnavis' ire

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Sunday expressed regret over his objectionable remarks on police after being rebuked by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who warned of action if the legislator doesn't mind his language in future.

Gaikwad said the remarks stemmed from his personal experience and that he had no intention of discouraging the police force.

"I heard that Devendra ji is upset with it (the remarks). I also received a call from (Deputy Chief Minister Eknath) Shinde saheb. My remarks were not aimed at discouraging or insulting the police. I only shared my experiences and if my remarks have embarrassed the Maharashtra government or state police then I express regret," Gaikwad said.

Fadnavis, who heads the Home Department, has expressed strong displeasure. He said he would talk to Shinde.

"It is not right to make such remarks about the police. I will tell Shinde saheb to instil some sense in him (Gaikwad). If he speaks like this often then we will take action," Fadnavis said.

Shinde said Gaikwad has expressed regret.

"Complaints about certain police officials should certainly be made and there is no issue. But we cannot hold the entire police force guilty because it is a symbol of bravery, be it the 26/11 terror attack, the Coronavirus pandemic or (their work during) festivals. They work defying all odds. We are the ones who respect them," Shinde said.

Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana, has a penchant for making controversial statements.

He had kicked up rows in the past with his comments on Congress and the party leader Rahul Gandhi. He had claimed to have hunted a tiger in 1987 whose tooth he wears around his neck.

The forest department then sent the tooth for forensic identification and charged Gaikwad under the Wildlife Protection Act. PTI PR NSK