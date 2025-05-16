Sikkim set remarkable examples of sustainable development: President Murmu

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted the people of Sikkim on their statehood day and said the state has set remarkable examples of sustainable development, showcasing harmonious coexistence with nature.

"I extend my best wishes to all residents of Sikkim for a future full of prosperity and well-being," she said in a post on X.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.

"Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day. Sikkim is widely admired for its boundless natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and warmth of its people. As one of India's most environmentally conscious states, Sikkim has set remarkable examples of sustainable development, showcasing harmonious coexistence with nature," the President said. PTI AKV MNK MNK