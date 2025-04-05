SIS does U-turn, revokes order sacking Sanjeev Sanyal as Gokhale Institute chancellor

Pune, Apr 5 (PTI) Two days after it removed economist Sanjeev Sanyal as chancellor of Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics (GIPE), the Servants of India Society (SIS) has revoked the order.

In a letter issued on Saturday, it requested Sanyal to continue in his post.

Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, had been removed from the post on Thursday citing declining academic standing.

Sanyal pointed out in his response that the NAAC accreditation cited by the SIS, the parent body of the institute, was based on data from the period when he was not holding the post.