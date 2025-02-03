Sood Charity Foundation donates four ambulances to Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Feb 3 (PTI) The Sood Charity Foundation, run by popular actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, on Monday donated four ambulances to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Sonu Sood met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat and handed over the ambulances.

"The Chief Minister appreciated Sonu Sood for donating ambulances that will enable the transfer of patients during emergencies to hospitals and provide health services in remote areas," said the press release.

Sonu Sood wished that the ambulances would come in handy to provide reassurance to people when they are in danger, it added. PTI STH SSK ROH