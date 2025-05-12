Sudhir Chaudhary to ‘Decode’ on DD News; launches promo

New Delhi: Veteran journalist Sudhir Chaudhary is set to make his television comeback with a new show, "Decode with Sudhir Chaudhary," slated to air on DD News.

This marks his first major project since exiting Aaj Tak in March 2025, where he previously hosted the prime-time show "Black & White."

Chaudhary, who built his reputation as editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News before moving to Aaj Tak in 2022, announced the new show via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The show aims to tackle critical national issues, positioning itself as a significant addition to the public broadcaster’s lineup.

However, his much-anticipated return has not been without its challenges.

Citing multiple sources within the public broadcaster, NewsDrum reported that Chaudhary’s debut episode, submitted for telecast on Wednesday, hit a stumbling block over a critical error.

The programme, produced by his firm, Essprit Productions Private Limited, reportedly included a visual package featuring an incorrect map of Jammu and Kashmir. The map mistakenly showed parts of Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan-occupied territory, violating India’s official cartographic norms.

The error prompted swift action from DD News officials, who pulled the episode citing national security sensitivities and statutory requirements for map accuracy. Sources within DD News confirmed to NewsDrum that the episode was removed from the scheduled lineup.

“It did not go live on Thursday as well,” said a source familiar with the matter, adding that the decision was made to prevent a diplomatic embarrassment amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following recent military operations.

Despite this early setback, Chaudhary appears to be pressing ahead with his ambitious plans for the new venture. On April 8, he posted a teaser on X, calling it the “FINAL COUNTDOWN” and inviting applications for producers, writers, researchers, graphic designers, and other editorial staff for Essprit Productions Private Limited.

“We’re building India’s most dynamic news startup—and we want storytellers, disruptors, and changemakers. If you’ve got passion, drive, and a knack for rewriting the rules, we want you,” he wrote, including an email address for job applications.

On May 6, he followed up with a post expressing his excitement for the upcoming show, stating: “One of the proudest moments of my life — captured in my new promo shot. Working on my new show, this is more than just a career milestone. As a journalist, this is my way of giving back to the country that has given me everything.”

Chaudhary’s firm, Essprit Productions, has already entered into a content production agreement with Prasar Bharati, under which it is slated to produce 260 episodes annually for DD News. The deal, reportedly valued at Rs 15 crore, marks a significant chapter in his career, formalizing his return to the screen.