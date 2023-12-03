Teams formed to cage leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm, residents asked to stay indoors

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Several joint teams of the police and forest departments have been formed to catch the leopard that was recently spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm area, officials said on Sunday.

The residents of the area have been advised to remain indoors and call the police immediately if they come to know of any movement of the animal, a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, the police along with the forest department are trying to catch the wild animal, the officer added.

After the leopard was spotted in the Sainik Farm area on December 2, two trap cages were set up to capture the big cat.

According to Subodh Kumar, a beat officer from the forest department (Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary), two teams have been deployed to cage the animal.

Officials had said that they got a call about the leopard being spotted at night. With the help of the police, they conducted a search at 9.30 am and spotted the animal near a farmhouse.

On December 2 evening, the staff of Neb Sarai police station made announcements requesting people to stay inside their homes. PTI BM RPA