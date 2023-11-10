T’gana polls: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah 'has no right' to criticize KCR, BRS leader Kavitha hits back

Nizamabad (Telangana), Nov 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no right to criticise his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, as the Congress party is "failing" its state, BRS MLC K Kavitha alleged on Friday.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comments on Rao, she said "unlike" the Congress' guarantees and schemes, the BRS government constantly contributed to the development of every section of society, not only the backward community in Telangana.

The senior Congress leader who was in Telangana to release the "BC Declaration" for the November 30 Assembly polls, on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chandrasekhar Rao, calling the former a "liar" and the latter as "corrupt." "Do not criticise our CM and you have no right to criticise our leader because you (Congress) have done nothing for the BCs. You have done nothing for the people of Karnataka. Unfortunately, you are failing your state, but we have made sure our state becomes a number one state today," she said.

She advised Siddaramaiah to do the "homework" and speak about Telangana as it is the number one state in India today in terms of vision and also execution.

"Karnataka as a state is a great state. Unfortunately it has a leadership crisis. It is a leadership problem," she said, taking dig at the Congress leader.

On the "BC Declaration," she said after the formation of Telangana in 2014 till date the KCR government has spent Rs 45,000 crore on welfare of BCs and requested the people to "throw the Congress party in the Bay of Bengal." The Congress party which claims that it is committed to BCs welfare has not taken up so far its census despite being in the power several years after the independence, she charged and said it was her father who demanded a separate ministry for BCs at the Centre in 2004. PTI GDK SS