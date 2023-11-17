Uddhav, family pay respects to Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 11th death anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray paid respects here at the memorial of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 11th death anniversary on Friday.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son and ex-minister Aaditya Thackeray to the memorial at Shivaji Park, where Bal Thackeray was cremated.

The Sena (UBT) chief was accompanied by top party leaders, including MPs Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut and Arvind Sawant.

Shiv Sainiks belonging to the camps led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray from across the state paid tribute at the memorial.

The original Shiv Sena was split last year after Shinde led a rebellion against the party leadership, triggering the collapse of the Maha Vikas Agahadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray.

The Election Commission later recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it. Uddhav Thackeray then got the name Shiv Sena (UBT) for his group.

On Thursday, workers of the Shinde-led Sena and Sena (UBT) faced off and shouted slogans against each other at Bal Thackeray’s memorial. The crowd was dispersed by the police. PTI PR NR