New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

A picture of the meeting was shared by the president's office in a post on X.

"Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in the post.