UP: 2 arrested in Maharajganj acid attack

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Two people were arrested following an encounter with the police here in connection with the alleged acid attack on a 23-year-old bride-to-be, an officer said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Maharajganj Atish Kumar Singh said the encounter took place at around 1 am to 1.30 am late Friday night.

"The main accused Anil Verma sustained a bullet injury, while the other accused Ram Bachan was also injured as he was trying to flee," Singh told PTI.

He said that Verma had planned the attack 4-5 days ago.

According to the ASP, the victim and Verma had known each other for the past some time and that the attack was triggered by the woman's engagement to another man around three months ago, which Verma took as a snub to him.

Police have recovered the scooter used in the attack with acid marks on it.

The attack took place Thursday night in Dharauli village, when the woman and her mother were on their way back home from a market. The accused came on a scooter, threw acid on her, and fled, police said.

The woman suffered five to seven per cent burn injuries on her face and is currently undergoing treatment at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College, police said.

The victim was about to get married on December 11.

Maharajganj Superintendent of Police Kaustubh had on Friday said that 10 police teams were deployed to arrest the culprits.

"The forensic team is also investigating the matter. Necessary information has been taken from the woman's family. The police team has gone to Gorakhpur to meet his family," he had said.

"The woman's condition is improving. She has about five to seven per cent burn injuries. The woman's family members do not want any action, but the police will take a complaint and take strict action," the SP had earlier said. PTI NAV VN VN