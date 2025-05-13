Waqf Board asks madrassas to register with Uttarakhand school education board

Dehradun, May 13 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has asked more than 100 madrassas being run on its properties in the state to register with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education and adopt its syllabus completely.

"The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Waqf Board recently so that madrassa-going children also get the same modern education as other children," Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams told PTI on Tuesday.

The idea is to give modern education to madrassa-going children and enable them to deal with the challenges of the day in a highly competitive academic and professional world, he said.

All madrassa management authorities have been informed of the board's decision and asked to take steps accordingly, he said.

They have been asked to apply to the Chief Education Officer for registration with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education The Board has also written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informing him of its decision.

There are 117 madrassas being run on Waqf properties in Uttarakhand, Shams said.

The modernisation scheme will be implemented in the first phase in at least 50 madrassas under the Waqf Board, he said. Asked whether it would mean stopping traditional religious education being offered by madrassas to its students, Shams said they would be free to do it after normal school hours.