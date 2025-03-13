Why Manipur not on itinerary: Congress on Amit Shah's Assam, Mizoram visit

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) With Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would make a three-day visit to his state and Mizoram, the Congress on Thursday asked why Manipur was not on the itinerary.

Sarma said the Union home minister would arrive in Jorhat late on Friday for a three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram.

Shortly after arriving in Jorhat, the home minister will travel to Dergaon in Golaghat district, where he will spend the night at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Sarma said while briefing reporters.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Assam chief minister has just announced that the Union home minister will be making a three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram, beginning March 14. But why is Manipur not on his itinerary?" The Congress has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well for not visiting Manipur, besides slamming the Centre for its handling of the situation in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

The party had on Tuesday taken a swipe at Modi over his Mauritius trip, saying it was "frequent-flyer time" even as the people of Manipur continued to wait for his visit.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. PTI ASK ASK SZM SZM