Will work by taking everyone together, says new Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI) Newly appointed Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Friday said he has been given the responsibility as a party worker, and not just because he is the son of veteran leader B S Yediyurappa.

He said the major challenges before him were further strengthening the party organisation by taking everyone together and winning the maximum number of seats in the state in the Lok Sabha polls.

Vijayendra, who was serving as Karnataka BJP Vice President until he was elevated today, said the election of the new leader of the BJP Legislative Party, who will also be the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka legislative assembly, will take place on November 17.

"I have been selected as the BJP state president. I thank the party leadership. Because of the efforts of several leaders including B S Yediyurappa and lakhs of workers, the BJP has grown to this height in Karnataka.

"With the trust and faith of our central leadership and state leaders, under their guidance, I will travel across the state and work for further strengthening the party in the state," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the only goal ahead of the party is winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"At a time when the whole world is looking at India and is looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, it's our duty to organise the party and ensure victory of maximum number of parliamentarians from Karnataka, to strengthen Modi's hands. I'm confident that we will be successful in it," he added.

Vijayendra is the younger son of veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa.

The 47-year-old, who is a first-time MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, as the party's state chief.

Kateel had completed his three-year term as Karnataka BJP president and was given an extension last year ahead of the assembly elections held in May.

Vijayendra met Yediyurappa at his residence soon after his appointment was announced and sought his father's blessings.

Asked whether his appointment was an acknowledgement of his leadership or an attempt to "pacify" Yediyurappa, Vijayendra said that BJP national President J P Nadda has given him this opportunity in consultation with Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh. "They have blessed me as a 'karyakarta' to lead the party by taking everyone together." With the upcoming Lok Sabha polls the big challenge before him, he said, "Whatever may be the challenge, people of the country and the state have huge trust in PM Modi. So we will together face that challenge and win maximum seats." To a question whether the post was given to him because of the strength behind him or the name Yediyurappa next to his name, Vijayendra said, "I'm proud that I'm Yediyurappa's son, but I don't think the BJP central leadership have given me the President's post just because I'm Yediyurappa's son." Stating that he has been given a good opportunity, he said he would organise the party under the guidance of leaders like Yediyurappa, K S Eshwarappa, Govind Karjol, Basavaraj Bommai, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, V Somanna, and R Ashoka, among others.

Questioned how he would placate those who are unhappy and others who were aspirants for the state party chief post, he said, "The opportunity is huge, I have to take everyone together. There is nothing personal here. Party organisation and winning Lok Sabha polls is the only goal." Regarding the appointment of the leader of the opposition to the state assembly, Vijayendra said he has discussed with Nadda about it, when he called him to seek his blessings.

He further said the election of the leader of the opposition will be held next Friday, by calling a Legislature Party meeting and seeking everyone's opinion.

"Central observers will come from Delhi for this," he said.

Replying to a question, Vijayendra said that everyone, including those who are considering quitting the party, will be taken into confidence. "We will work with unity," he said. PTI KSU RS KSU ANE