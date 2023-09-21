Women's reservation bill: PM Modi sent powerful message of gender equality, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said a historical milestone has been achieved with the passing of the women's reservation bill in the Rajya Sabha as the legislation will ensure equitable governance.

Shah also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a powerful message of gender equality and inclusive governance across the world.

Parliament approved a bill for reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women with the Rajya Sabha unanimously clearing it on Thursday. All 214 MPs present in the House voted in favour of it.

"Where there is a will there is a way. A historic milestone was achieved today on the path of equitable governance as the Rajya Sabha has passed the women's reservation bill," Shah said on X.

"By fulfilling a long-pending demand, PM @narendramodi Ji has sent a powerful message of gender equality and inclusive governance across the world. My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji and congratulations to every citizen,” he wrote on X.

A day after the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was passed in Lok Sabha, it was approved by the Rajya Sabha too.

The bill will ensure reservation of one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. PTI ACB RHL