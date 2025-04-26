World will always remember Pope Francis's service to society: PM Modi

National

President Droupadi Murmu is seen amongst other dignitaries during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the world will always remember the service of Pope Francis to society as President Droupadi Murmu joined world leaders in Vatican City in his funeral.

Sharing pictures of Murmu laying tributes to the head of the Catholic Church, Modi said, "Rashtrapati Ji pays homage to His Holiness, Pope Francis on behalf of the people of India. The world will always remember his service to society."

The Pope died on Monday after suffering a stroke. He was 88.

