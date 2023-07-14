Why India must intervene in the France riots

Kolkata: For starters, the photo above is a headline from a newspaper in India, not China or Pakistan. But, more on that, a little later.

The European Union Parliament in Strasbourg has adopted a resolution condemning the violence in Manipur and is deeply concerned about the rights of religious minorities, in this case, Christians. More on this, right now.

Firstly, the loss of peace and life in any Indian state is a deplorable development and must never be repeated. However, it is a domestic matter of India and will be handled successfully by the administrative machinery, like every other flare-up. This is a sensitive ethnic issue and not a majority-minority discussion.

France, or the USA, has no right to offer an opinion on this subject. I mentioned the second nation because the ambassador did offer to assist the solution process, without being overly nosy. In any case, there are no citizens from such lands in the direct line of fire and thus a diplomatic alibi does not exist.

The ‘tight slap’, unlike the intent of the headline, has, in the real sense, been directed to Strasbourg by Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

In a tonality befitting our hard-earned stature, the EU Parliament has been summarily advised to mind its own business and stop nurturing an obsolete colonial mindset. Blaming ‘partisan involvement’ by security forces and ‘politically motivated, divisive policies’ also reflects a pathetic understanding of core issues, as well as a monotonous tirade to stifle India’s progress.

So, here is what India may well consider doing. As a nation with a thriving 15 per cent Muslim population, we have every right to be affronted by the atrocities inflicted on Muslim brethren in France. Therefore a Joint Parliamentary fact-finding mission must be dispatched to Paris, with representation from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, from a South Asia perspective.

Best practices in communal harmony from our region must be shared with the authorities in Paris, with clear feedback criteria. Tourists from our nation, seeking baguettes, may well be caught in the crossfire and that is not unacceptable. That level of minority angst is rarely understood in India and even a football victory by Morocco disturbed the peace of Amsterdam and Brussels, in the last FIFA World Cup.

If Paris refuses, we may subtly make noises about reviewing the Airbus deals from both Indigo and Air India perspectives. If the business is diverted, the airlines will be suitably serviced by Seattle but Toulouse will be severely fractured. Leading to more job losses and thus more race riots - Europe will bleed again.

As a linear outcome, fewer applicants for Schengen visas and fewer candidates for Eiffel darshan, as we will simply travel to Australia or Canada to fulfil colonial wanderlust. They stand to lose way more than we and this is the karmic revenge of time.

Indians, of sound mindset, must focus suitably on asserting global ‘narrative’ leadership, extending way beyond ‘thought’.

It does not matter any more what the world thinks of India, our performance as a socio-economic force is clearly on the table.

The story must now shift to what we think of the world, as ‘their’ sustenance is now increasingly in ‘our’ hands. Most certainly, we must continue to be vigilant about our democratic and secular integrity, but these are two collaborative agendas and like most prolific nations, they work in a sincere tandem.

The global rockstar in not minding their own business, USA, enjoys an appalling track record in racial violence. In 1992, in Los Angeles, the acquittal of police officers beating up Rodney King led to nearly 60 deaths. An encore in Cincinnati, 2001, once again the sordid saga of black youths and white cops. Ferguson ( 2014), Baltimore ( 2015), Charlotte ( 2016) and the George Floyd atrocity of 2020.

Even nearly 250 years after the abolition of slavery, the civil rights movement of the 1960s and a Black President to boot, ‘Black Lives Matter’ is still a throbbing viral agenda, because the prejudice in that society is too entrenched. Europe is indeed no better with the innate violent strains resurfacing post the immigrant wave.

Considering the numbers and value of the Indian diaspora, we must also mull sending a learned representation to study racial violence in that nation - being prime diaspora stakeholders. This must be duly submitted to the United Nations and penalties imposed for chronic disturbances. Blasphemous, you may say. It is time, I will insist.

While we all hope and pray that the Manipur crisis is swiftly resolved, it is necessary to celebrate fine evidence of Indian democracy.

‘The Telegraph’, a newspaper published in Calcutta, continues to belittle our nation by being excited about the Strasbourg resolution and the Delhi floods.

Yet they thrive and do bustling business, by dint of ‘historic’ readership patterns and smart marketing.

Having a political stance is fine and logical, but when it violates national integrity and pride, the fish is indeed rotten.

Our future generations will certainly not suffer from colonial biases like most of us, above the age of forty certainly. They will learn to view India as the pivot of the world and not just a recipient of moody largesse.

Let this pride show up in our narratives and may the written and spoken word be shorn of all prejudice.

On the Paris matter, the Indian truth-seeking delegation must depart shortly. On the troubles in Manipur, peace will be restored soon. This is the best time ever to win for India. Vigilant, yes. Dismissive, never. Proud, always.