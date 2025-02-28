Desperate for win, Kerala Blasters face Jamshedpur FC at home

Kochi: Needing to win all their remaining three matches for any chance to make it to the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs, Kerala Blasters host Jamshedpur FC in a do-or-die match here on Saturday.

The playoffs qualification scenario for Kerala Blasters is complicated since they are dependent on other results. However, the straightforward equation for them is that they need to win all their remaining games. So far, they have 24 points from 21 games on the back of seven wins and three draws.

They have struggled in recent games, failing to score in their last two home matches. They, though, are unbeaten at home against Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC have already qualified for the playoffs and will be eyeing a league double after prevailing 1-0 over the Kochi-based team in the earlier fixture.

The two teams have played 17 matches against each other, with Kerala Blasters winning five and Jamshedpur FC emerging victorious four times. Eight matches have produced draws.

Kerala Blasters interim head coach TG Purushothaman said his team has nothing in mind except winning on Saturday.

“Our only goal right now is to win the coming match. More so, because we are playing at home and we want to do well. We must continue working hard to get a positive result,” he said.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil assured that his side won’t let their guards down upon having qualified for the playoffs.

“We have prepared for this match like we have prepared for all of our games so far. We must approach the game with utmost seriousness,” he said.