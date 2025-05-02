Dhruv Sitwala blanks Ashok Shandilya to move to CCI Billiards Classic semis

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Asian billiards champion Dhruv Sitwala outsmarted Ashok Shandilya 4-0 to enter the semi-finals of the CCI Billiards Classic tournament here on Friday.

In the other quarter-final, Dhwaj Haria pulled off a come-from-behind victory over Loukic Pathare.

Down 1-2, Haria found his touch on his 4th, 5th and 6th visits to the table to make his way to the final four.

Results: Quarter-finals: Dhruv Sitwala bt Ashok Shandilya 4-0: 151-31, 151 -94 (79) 151-61, 151-141(95); Dhwaj Haria bt Loukic Pathare 4-2: 145 -151, 151-64,86 -150,150 -17, 150-39, 151-85.