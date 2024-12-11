India opt to bat against Australia in 3rd and final women's ODI

Perth: India won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final women's ODI against Australia here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

India made two changes to their line-up, bringing in Arundhati Reddy and Titats Sadhu in place of Priya Punia (injury) and Priya Mishra.

Australia remained unchanged.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led have already lost the series 0-2 after losing first two ODIs and are looking to avoid a clean sweep.

Advertisment

Teams India: Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (captain), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.