South Africa opt to bowl against India in 1st T20I

Durban: South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field against India in the first T20 International here on Friday.

Hosts South Africa have handed a debut to 21-year-old all-rounder Andile Simelane.

The two teams will play a four-match series.

Teams: India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Partrick Kruger,Marco Jansen,Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter.