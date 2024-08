Top seeds Kanapala, Prakriti crash out of India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton

Pune, Aug 29 (PTI) Top seeded Abhishek Kanapala and Prakriti Bharath crashed out of the boys’ and girls’ singles respectively after losing in the pre-quarterfinals of the India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton tournament, here Thursday.

The 16-year-old Kanapala lost to Chinese Taipei’s Yang Chieh Dan 17-21, 21-15, 21-16.

Vennala Kalagotla, seeded 12th, got the better of Prakriti Bharath 21-12, 16-21, 21-18 in an all-Indian contest and reached the quarterfinals.

Another upset was recorded when 14th seeded Tanvi Patri crushed the fifth seed Raksha Kandasamy 21-15 21-11 to enter the last eight.

Results (pre-quarterfinals): Boys: (Q) Yang Chieh Dan (TPE) bt Abhishek Kanapala (IND) [1] 17-21 21-15 21-16; Rounak Chouhan (IND) [4] bt Numair Shaik (IND) [14] 21-4 18-21 21-14; Yan Shu Wang (TPE ) [11] bt Varghese James Koduppanapolackal (IND)19-21 21-17 21-8; (Q) Suryaksh Rawat (IND) bt Aaradhya Sharma (IND) 21-12 21-17; Denis Azzarya (INA) [2] bt Prateek Koundilya (IND) 21-14 21-15; (Q) Maharishiel Timotius Gain (INA) bt Sugi Sai Bala Singha Gopinath Singh (IND) 12-21, 21-18, 21-17; Chiang Tzu Chieh (TPE) [6] bt Vishwajeet Chaudhary (IND) [9] 21-19, 21-8; Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila (IND) bt Laksh Chengappa Machangada Aiyappa (IND) 21-16, 16-6 retd.

Girls: Vennala Kalagotla (IND) [12] bt Prakriti Bharath (IND) [1] 21-12 16-21 21-18; Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan (INA) [8] bt Sreshta Reddy Kannareddy (IND) [11] 21-17 21-13; Tanvi Reddy Andluri (IND) [9] bt Praanjala Nisarga (IND) 21-14 21-9; Prashansa Bonam (IND) [3] bt Karnika Srees (IND) [13] 21-18 21-11; Tanvi Patri (IND) [14] bt Raksha Kandasamy (IND) [5] 21-15 21-11; Rujula Ramu(Ind) bt Aneri Kotak (IND) 21-16 21-10. PTI DDV AT AT