Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha reach 373/9 at lunch on Day 2

Nagpur: Vidarbha lost three wickets for seven runs before rallying to reach 373 for 9 against Kerala at lunch on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final here on Thursday.

At the break, Nachiket Bhute and Harsh Dubey were batting on 28 and 10 respectively.

Overnight centurion Danish Malewar was the first Vidarbha wicket to fall on the day, bowled by Nedumankuzhy Basil for a fine 153 off 285 balls. His dismissal was followed by two more quick wickets, as Vidarbha slipped to 297 for 7, after starting the day on 254 for 4.

Yash Thakur, who was 5 overnight, contributed 25, while skipper Akshay Wadkar chipped in with 23.

As far as Kerala bowling is concerned, Eden Apple Tom grabbed three wickets, while there were two each for MD Nidheesh and Basil.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 1st innings: 373 for 9 in 121 overs (Danish Malewar 153, Karun Nair 86; Eden Apple Tom 3/102).