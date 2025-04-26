Women's tri-series: All eyes on rookie seamer Kashvee Gautam as India take on SL

Colombo, Apr 26 (PTI) Captain Harmanpreet Kaur would like to check the Indian women's team's pace-bowling resources, including rookie seamer Kashvee Gautam, when it takes on hosts Sri Lanka in the opening tri-series match here on Sunday.

The tournament kicks off the Women In Blue's preparations for the 50-over World Cup which will be held in India later this year and the bowling composition will be key. The batting department bears a settled look.

Kashvee, a former India U-19 Women's T20 World Cup winner, was a revelation for Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League, in which she picked up 11 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 6.45.

With Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar all nursing injuries, the pace bowling is dependant on Arundhati Reddy, with all-rounder Amanjot Kaur being the only other medium pacer in the squad.

However, at the Premadasa Stadium, where slow bowlers have always ruled the roost, senior off-spinners Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana along with Mumbai Indians left-arm spinner Shree Charani are expected to bowl 30 out of the 50 overs. Even Kaur can bowl her fast off-breaks if necessary.

India are coming into the tri-series having won their last six ODI games, albeit against inferior teams like West Indies and Ireland.

While Shafali Verma has once again been ignored, the batting does bear a menacing look with skipper Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana, power-hitter Richa Ghosh, anchors Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol in its ranks.

Add Deepti and Amanjot's effective willow wielding ability, and India can out-bat their opposition on good days.

For Sri Lanka, a new-look team would be taking on their formidable neighbours. The Lankan squad has six changes from its previous series and four are uncapped players. They have got back veteran left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera in the squad.

Sri Lanka will also have three more spinners in Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani and Kavisha Dilhari, who are expected to shoulder the bulk of bowling responsibility.