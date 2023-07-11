Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 11 July 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
11 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Madhya Pradesh Elections

Amit Shah meeting top BJP leaders in Bhopal including some Union ministers
GST Council Meet

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs the media after the 50th GST Council meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 11

Centre ignores concerns over ED sharing info with GSTN

GST Council decides to impose 28% tax on turnover of online gaming firms

GST Council agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming on full face value

Setback to Modi govt

Enforcement Directorate Sanjay Kumar Mishra

SC holds third extension of ED director SK Mishra as illegal

Article 370

Supreme court constitution bench hearing article 370

SC to conduct day-to-day hearing from August 2 on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
Heavy Rains

Bridge Junagadh.jpg

Uttarakhand: Bridge washed away due to flood in Jummagad river, contact lost with several border villages

Helicopter Crash

helicopter crash nepal.jpg

5 Mexicans & Nepali pilot killed in helicopter crash near Mt Everest in Nepal

Luxury Cars

Santosh-Iyer-Mercedes

One out of 4 Mercedes-Benz cars sold in India in H1 2023 priced above Rs 1.5 crore

Analysis

Ajit Pawar Eknath SAjit Pawar Eknath Shinde NCP.jpghinde.jpg

BJP’s Pawar game: Will it pay in 2024?

Part-3: Khalistan-Canada Connection

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Khalistani Canada

Slain Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar had found allies in gangsters

Lifestyle

Kolkata Food Meals Restaurant

How Fine Dining is murdering good food

Road Accident

Delhi-Meerut expressway Bus Accident

6 dead as school bus on wrong side of Delhi-Meerut expressway collides with car

West Bengal Panchayat Elections

Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room

TMC set to dominate Bengal panchayat election, bags over 16,330 seats of 23,344 seats declared

Make in India

Foxconn India

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Foxconn to go solo in India

Uniform Civil Code

Law Commission gets 46 lakh responses on Uniform Civil Code

Print Media

News paper print media

Govt ad spends, branding to boost print ad revenues by 15% in FY24

Workplace

Headphones at workplace.jpg

Is it OK to wear headphones in the office?

Hirings

White collar hiring dip 3% in June on cautious recruiter sentiments: Report

India-WI series

yashasvi jaiswal India

Focus on Yashasvi Jaiswal as Team India starts transition phase against wounded Windies

NATO Summit

NATO summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden's bid to join alliance

अमरनाथ यात्रा

Pilgrims near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath

पहले 10 दिनों में 1 लाख से ज्यादा श्रद्धालुओं ने किए बाबा अमरनाथ के दर्शन

Ukraine-Russia war

Ukrainian minister says he fears Russia has "no red lines" to prevent attacks on nuclear plant

