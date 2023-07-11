Top news headlines of today — 11 July 2023

|
Amit Shah meeting top BJP leaders in Bhopal including some Union ministers
|
Centre ignores concerns over ED sharing info with GSTN
GST Council decides to impose 28% tax on turnover of online gaming firms
GST Council agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming on full face value
|
SC holds third extension of ED director SK Mishra as illegal
|
SC to conduct day-to-day hearing from August 2 on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
|
Uttarakhand: Bridge washed away due to flood in Jummagad river, contact lost with several border villages
|
5 Mexicans & Nepali pilot killed in helicopter crash near Mt Everest in Nepal
|
One out of 4 Mercedes-Benz cars sold in India in H1 2023 priced above Rs 1.5 crore
|
|
Part-3: Khalistan-Canada Connection
Slain Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar had found allies in gangsters
|
6 dead as school bus on wrong side of Delhi-Meerut expressway collides with car
|
West Bengal Panchayat Elections
TMC set to dominate Bengal panchayat election, bags over 16,330 seats of 23,344 seats declared
|
Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Foxconn to go solo in India
|
Govt ad spends, branding to boost print ad revenues by 15% in FY24
|
White collar hiring dip 3% in June on cautious recruiter sentiments: Report
|
Focus on Yashasvi Jaiswal as Team India starts transition phase against wounded Windies
|
NATO summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden's bid to join alliance
|
पहले 10 दिनों में 1 लाख से ज्यादा श्रद्धालुओं ने किए बाबा अमरनाथ के दर्शन
|
Ukrainian minister says he fears Russia has "no red lines" to prevent attacks on nuclear plant