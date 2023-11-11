Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 11 November 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
11 Nov 2023
millets song modi

Grammy Awards

Millets song on which PM Modi, Falu collaborated nominated for Grammy
Israel-Hamas War

Palestine Gaza Aid.jpeg

Thousands sheltering at Gaza City's hospitals flee

 

Karnataka

Vijayendra Yediyurappa and BS Yediyurappa

BJP passes on leadership baton to next-gen as Vijayendra appointed party president in Karnataka

Will work by taking everyone together, says new Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra

 

Karnataka

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Liam Livingstone during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

ICC suspends Sri Lanka's membership on ground of government interference
Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India

Governor cannot sit indefinitely over bills: SC on Punjab government's plea

 

Crime

Delhi student's finger chopped for talking with female classmate

 

World Cup

Pakistan players Viral Fever

Can Pakistan beat England by 287 runs to secure semifinal berth?

South Africa scrape past spirited Afghanistan

 

