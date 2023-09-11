Top news headlines of today – 11 September 2023

|
What the Giant Rat of Sumatra has in common with the Cricket Scam of Sri Lanka
Rain plays spoilsport again as India-Pakistan game taken to reserve day
|
Chandrababu Naidu gets 14-day judicial custody; sent to Rajamahendravaram jail
|
What the Giant Rat of Sumatra has in common with the Cricket Scam of Sri Lanka
Rain plays spoilsport again as India-Pakistan game taken to reserve day
|
Western powers failed to 'Ukrainise' G20 agenda: Russian foreign minister
Turkey will be proud if country like India becomes permanent member of UNSC: Erdogan
New Delhi Declaration provides new direction for tourism sector: Govt on G20 Summit
G20 summit: US, Russia, France praise outcomes under Indian presidency
PM Modi conveys Trudeau India's strong concerns over anti-India activities in Canada
Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Modi for success of India's G20 presidency
Here's how journalists from around the world unite to cover G20 Summit
|
Chandrababu Naidu gets 14-day judicial custody; sent to Rajamahendravaram jail