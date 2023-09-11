Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 11 September 2023

NewsDrum Desk
11 Sep 2023
India vs Pakistan rains

Asia Cup

What the Giant Rat of Sumatra has in common with the Cricket Scam of Sri Lanka

Rain plays spoilsport again as India-Pakistan game taken to reserve day
US Open

Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev

 

G20 Summit

sergey lavrov Russia G20 Summit

Western powers failed to 'Ukrainise' G20 agenda: Russian foreign minister

Turkey will be proud if country like India becomes permanent member of UNSC: Erdogan

New Delhi Declaration provides new direction for tourism sector: Govt on G20 Summit

G20 summit: US, Russia, France praise outcomes under Indian presidency

PM Modi conveys Trudeau India's strong concerns over anti-India activities in Canada

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Modi for success of India's G20 presidency

Here's how journalists from around the world unite to cover G20 Summit

 

Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to prison after a court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged corruption case, in Vijayawada, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023

Chandrababu Naidu gets 14-day judicial custody; sent to Rajamahendravaram jail

 

