Top news headlines of today – 12 January 2024

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
12 Jan 2024
New Update
Red Sea attacks

Red Sea Attacks

US & UK launch strikes against Yemen in response to Houthi attacks in Red sea

EAM Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Red Sea attacks, Gaza, Ukraine
Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ram Mandir Ram Temple

Analysis: Not expecting more Hindu votes, Congress decides to guard Muslim vote swing

Congress hits back at BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi over his Somnath temple remarks

Ram temple consecration: Liquor shops to remain closed in UP on Jan 22

 

China-Bhutan border talks

COAS Manoj Pande Indian Army

Closely monitoring: Army Chief Gen Pande on Bhutan-China boundary talks

 

AMU minority status

Aligarh Muslim University AMU.jpg

SC questions minority status of AMU being institute of national importance
Manipur Violence

Manipur Firing Imphal Churachandpur Manipur Crisis

3 persons who went missing while collecting firewood found dead, search on for 1 other

 

Cold weather

Rainfall and Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Wet spell predicted for isolated pockets of Himachal on Friday

 

