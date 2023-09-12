Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 12 September 2023

NewsDrum Desk
12 Sep 2023
G20 New Delhi Politics

Video

G20 के बाद दुनिया को दिखा मोदी का decisive leadership. लेकिन विपक्ष को क्यूं दिखता है dictatorship?
Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan

Kohli, Rahul shine in India's record 228-run victory over Pakistan

KL was told 5 minutes before toss that he is playing against Pak: Rohit

It was classic example of playing second fiddle to KL: Kohli after 47th ODI hundred

 

Maratha quota

Manoj Jarange stops fluids Maratha Reservation

Maratha quota activist Jarange to take decision on continuing fast on Tuesday

Maharashtra govt to drop cases against Maratha quota protesters

Govt committed for Maratha quota, decision must be foolproof: Shinde

 

Chandrababu Naidu arrest

N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to prison after a court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged corruption case, in Vijayawada, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023

Court order on ‘house custody’ of Chandrababu Naidu likely today
Kim Jong Un meets Putin

Kim Jong Un leaving for Russia (photo provided by North Korean government)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Russia for a rare meeting with Putin

 

Afghanistan

Taliban man outside a beauty salon in Afghanistan.jpeg

'Afghanistan headed to a civil war as Taliban splits into various factions'

 

#12 september 2023 top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
