Top news headlines of today – 13 August 2023

13 Aug 2023
Top news headlines of today – 13 August 2023

India vs West Indies

Gill, Jaiswal hammer fifties as India brush aside WI by 9 wickets in 4th T20I; level series 2-2
Hockey

Fighting India beat spirited Malaysia 4-3 to win ACT for fourth time

 

MP Elections

FIR after 'misleading' post against MP govt from Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath 'X' accounts

 

