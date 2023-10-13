Top news headlines of today – 13 October 2023

|
Dominant South Africa thrash lacklustre Australia by 134 runs
Eye on Pakistan game, Shubman Gill back in nets for hour-long session
|
Israel orders the evacuation of 1.1 million people in northern Gaza within 24 hours
As Israel-Hamas war enters seventh day, here is what we know so far
When will Hezbollah enter Israel-Hamas war and what will it change?
France bans pro-Palestinian protests; protesters defy govt order
|
Dominant South Africa thrash lacklustre Australia by 134 runs
Eye on Pakistan game, Shubman Gill back in nets for hour-long session