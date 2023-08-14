Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 14 August 2023

NewsDrum Desk
14 Aug 2023
Congress

Was Sachin Pilot offered MP general secretary post to buy peace in Rajasthan?
Nuh Violence

People attend a 'Mahapanchayat' called by Hindu outfits, at Pondri village in Palwal District, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Nuh violence: 'Mahapanchayat' resolves to resume VHP yatra on Aug 28

 

India vs West Indies

India lost to West Indies in fifth T20I and series

Indian batters flop as West Indies seal T20I series with emphatic 8-wicket win

I took my time and couldn't capitalise during back-10, admits Hardik Pandya

 

Independence Day

ammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha during a 'Tiranga' rally ahead of the upcoming 77th Independence Day, on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Jashn-e-Azadi, Tiranga Rally on banks of Dal lake in Srinagar
Chinese channel

Pranjoy Guha Thakurta

Media Ethics writer Paranjoy Guha Thakurta under lens for Newsclick links

 

Hawaii fires

Maui Hawaii fire

Hawaii wildfires lead to indescribable grief as families learn fate of loved ones

 

X ad revenue sharing

Income from ad revenue sharing by X liable to GST, if it exceeds threshold: Experts

 

 

 

