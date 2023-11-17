Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 17 November 2023

NewsDrum Desk
17 Nov 2023
Exclusive: Sam Pitroda के साथ 2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों पर चर्चा

PM Modi काग्रेस को वंशवाद पर घेरते रहे हैं लेकिन खबर है कि उनके कहने पर ही येदुरप्पा के बेटे को कर्नाटक में पार्टी की कमान सौंपी गई। बड़ा सवाल - बीजेपी का वंशवाद कांग्रेस से अलग कैसे?
World Cup

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 second semi-final match between South Africa and Australia, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Australia deny spirited South Africa with nervy win, set up final showdown against India

It's all in the mind: South Africa choke again in WC semifinal, this time in 'City of Joy'

 

FIFA World Cup

India beat Kuwait 1-0 in FIFA World Cup 2nd round qualifiers

 

Fresh Violence in Nuh

Nuh Violence Haryana Gurugram Police

Women going for puja pelted with stones in Haryana's Nuh, 3 injured

 

