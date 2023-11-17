Top news headlines of today – 17 November 2023

|
Exclusive: Sam Pitroda के साथ 2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों पर चर्चा
PM Modi काग्रेस को वंशवाद पर घेरते रहे हैं लेकिन खबर है कि उनके कहने पर ही येदुरप्पा के बेटे को कर्नाटक में पार्टी की कमान सौंपी गई। बड़ा सवाल - बीजेपी का वंशवाद कांग्रेस से अलग कैसे?
|
Australia deny spirited South Africa with nervy win, set up final showdown against India
It's all in the mind: South Africa choke again in WC semifinal, this time in 'City of Joy'
|
India beat Kuwait 1-0 in FIFA World Cup 2nd round qualifiers
|
Women going for puja pelted with stones in Haryana's Nuh, 3 injured