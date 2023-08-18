Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 18 August 2023

18 Aug 2023
Ghulam Nabi Azad

We drink water that contains their burnt ashes: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Assembly Elections

In 1st list for MP assembly polls, BJP focuses on seats it lost in 2018

Chhattisgarh polls: 16 new faces in BJP's first list of 21 candidates 

Congress rejig: Surjewala appointed in-charge of MP, Ajai Rai made UP unit chief

 

26/11 Mumbai attack

US court denies writ of habeas corpus filed by Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana

 

United Kingdom

Sikh man charged with stabbing two people at community event in UK
Article 370

SC questions issuance of constitutional orders for J-K post 1957

 

Trump Trial

Trump seeks April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

 

 

