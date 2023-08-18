Top news headlines of today – 18 August 2023

|
We drink water that contains their burnt ashes: Ghulam Nabi Azad
|
In 1st list for MP assembly polls, BJP focuses on seats it lost in 2018
Chhattisgarh polls: 16 new faces in BJP's first list of 21 candidates
Congress rejig: Surjewala appointed in-charge of MP, Ajai Rai made UP unit chief
|
US court denies writ of habeas corpus filed by Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana
|
Sikh man charged with stabbing two people at community event in UK
|
SC questions issuance of constitutional orders for J-K post 1957
|
Trump seeks April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case