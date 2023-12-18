Top news headlines of today – 18 December 2023

New Update
|
2nd Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat saffron in colour; multiple new features
|
SFI running Calicut University: Kerala Governor on banners against him
Centre has let loose a 'deranged man': Kerala CM attacks Governor
|
Police recover pieces of burnt phone, charges of evidence destruction added
Adhir Ranjan urges LS speaker to revoke suspension of 13 opposition MPs
|
Arshdeep, Avesh star in emphatic Indian victory over South Africa
|
Killing of hostages questions Israeli conduct in Gaza; truce calls renewed