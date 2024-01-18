Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 18 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
18 Jan 2024
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Sarawasti in an interview with Karan Thapar

Shankaracharyas deflate Congress bid on Ram temple?
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP National President JP Nadda and others addresses a BJP leaders meeting, in New Delhi

Amit Shah asks BJP leaders to maintain 'adhikar' on Lord Ram

 

Iran attacks Pakistan

Iran attacks pakistan

Pakistan recalls envoy to Iran over airstrikes on terror bases in Balochistan

Understand actions that countries take in self defence: India on Iranian missile strike on Pak

 

JP Nadda, Amit Shah and HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy discusses seat sharing between JD(S), BJP with Nadda, Shah
Aden Yeman

Drone attack on India-bound US-owned ship by Houthis in Gulf of Aden

 

The idol of Ram Lalla being taken inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex through a crane, ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Ram Lalla idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum, installation on Thursday

 

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India pip plucky Afghanistan after two super overs for 3-0 sweep
Donald Trump Kamala Harris.jpg

‘Scared as heck’: Kamala Harris on thoughts of Donald Trump winning

 

