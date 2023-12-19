Top news headlines of today – 19 December 2023

|
Video: चाहे समूचे विपक्ष को निकाल दो लेकिन लापरवाहियों पर जवाब तो देना पड़ेगा
45 Oppn MPs suspended in Rajya Sabha including Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among 33 opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha
|
TMC urges Cong to shed 'Zamindari Culture,' proposes Mamata as face of bloc
Kejriwal meets Mamata, Uddhav Thackeray ahead of INDIA bloc meeting
|
Fresh ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi excise policy case
|
Govt to take possession of communication network in case of public emergency
|
Another cease-fire? US envoys explore potential but say no timetable