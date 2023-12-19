Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 19 December 2023

Shailesh Khanduri
19 Dec 2023
92 mps suspended parliament security breach

Parliament security breach

Video: चाहे समूचे विपक्ष को निकाल दो लेकिन लापरवाहियों पर जवाब तो देना पड़ेगा

45 Oppn MPs suspended in Rajya Sabha including Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among 33 opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha
INDIA Alliance meet

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjeee being greeted during a meeting with party MPs in New Delhi

TMC urges Cong to shed 'Zamindari Culture,' proposes Mamata as face of bloc

Kejriwal meets Mamata, Uddhav Thackeray ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

 

Delhi Liquor Scam

Arvind Kejriwal Worried AAP

Fresh ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi excise policy case

 

Telecom Bill 2023

Telecom.jpg

Govt to take possession of communication network in case of public emergency
IPL Auction

IPL auction 2024

What kind of players will teams bid for and why

 

Israel-Hamas war

Lloyd Austin and Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

Another cease-fire? US envoys explore potential but say no timetable

 

