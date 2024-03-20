Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 20 March 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
Commentary 19 March

मोदी को मिला शक्ति बाण | दक्षिण के लोग कैसे हैं ज़्यादा सनातनी | शक्ति या परिवार - क्या पड़ेगा भारी?
UPSC Exams

Private Coaching Regulation Entrance Exam NEET JEE UPSC SSC BPSC MPSC UPPSC

UPSC postpones civil services preliminary exam to June 16 due to Lok Sabha polls

 

2024 LS polls

EVMs Electronic Voting Machines 2024 Lok Sabha Election Commission of India

Nominations for first phase of LS polls to begin on Wednesday

Congress CEC holds meeting; West Bengal seats deliberated upon

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya to contest from Saran Lok Sabha seat

 

Cash-for-query

Mahua Moitra Supreme Court

Lokpal asks CBI to probe cash-for-query allegation against TMC leader Mahua Moitra
Crime

SPO Khaliq Hussain

Barber hacks to death 2 boys in UP's Budaun; gunned down within hours

 

Entertainment

Karan Johar with Mike Hopkins

India key geography for us: Mike Hopkins on Prime Video's new slate of 69 titles

Prime Video’s slate of 69 Indian titles includes new shows, movies from Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday

Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar collaborate with Prime Video on diverse projects

 

Zomato

Zomato pure veg

Uproar over Zomato's 'Pure Veg Mode'; here is what CEO Deepinder Goyal said
Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Act LLM EU AI ACT

Workers with AI skills may witness up to 54% salary hikes: AWS Research

 

