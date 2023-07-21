Advertisment
Top news headlines of today — 21 July 2023

21 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Panic in Supreme Court

How jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik appeared in SC without permission
Manipur Violence

Manipur women paraded nude

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people & torched houses: FIR

Lok Sabha adjourns for the day amid opposition uproar over Manipur situation

PM Modi के बयान से क्या बदलेगा मणिपुर में? जानिए सभी सवालों के जवाब

Manipuris treat women as their mother, incident tarnished state: Biren Singh

Gyanvapi row

Gyanvapi mosque.jpg

Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Freebeis case

Siddaramaiah

HC to hear petition seeking Siddaramaiah's disqualification July 28
Tomato Prices

A vendor sorts tomatoes at a market, in Nagpur

Tomato prices expected to fall after higher supplies from Maharashtra, MP

Howrah Horror

After Manipur, horror in Howrah; woman paraded naked in West Bengal

How Oppenheimer and TMC are united in circular martyrdom

Cardiac Arrest post Covid

sudden heart attack

Studies underway on sudden cardiac arrest among youngsters after Covid: Govt

Rahul Gandhi conviction

Supreme court Rahul Gandhi.jpg

SC issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against HC verdict

Ranil Wickremesinghe Gautam Adani.jpg

Adani meets Sri Lankan President, proposes green hydrogen project

India, Sri Lanka adopt vision document to expand economic partnership

NCP Crisis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar leaves after meeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Center, in Mumbai, Monday, July 17

All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland, office-bearers support Ajit Pawar faction

Mount Kailash

Kailash Mansarover yatra.jpg

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India September onwards

Allahabad High Court judge row

CJI Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court

A word of caution about protocols from CJI Chandrachud

Raigad Landslide

raigad landslide

Raigad landslide: 16 dead so far; rescue operation resumes on 2nd day

New Arrival

New Kia Seltos

Kia launches new Seltos with price starting at Rs 10.89 lakh

Pakistan

3 Hindu sisters in Pakistan's Sindh province forced to marry Muslim men

Entertainment

Kalki 2898-AD Project K Prabhas

'Kalki 2898-AD' is the Prabhas-led sci-fi film 'Project K' official title

Jaipur Earthquake

Jaipur earthquake

Scary videos surface as 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur

Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan

AP govt's go ahead for filing complaint in court against Pawan Kalyan

India vs West Indies

Virat Kohli

West Indies hope to use new ball effectively on day 2 to stage comeback

West Indies show some fight before Kohli puts India ahead on day one

Eric Garcetti interview

As India and US head to polls, Eric Garcetti has advice to politicians

Fraud

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 crore; case registered against three

