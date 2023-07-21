Top news headlines of today — 21 July 2023

|
How jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik appeared in SC without permission
|
|
HC to hear petition seeking Siddaramaiah's disqualification July 28
|
Tomato prices expected to fall after higher supplies from Maharashtra, MP
|
After Manipur, horror in Howrah; woman paraded naked in West Bengal
|
Studies underway on sudden cardiac arrest among youngsters after Covid: Govt
|
SC issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against HC verdict
|
Adani meets Sri Lankan President, proposes green hydrogen project
India, Sri Lanka adopt vision document to expand economic partnership
|
All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland, office-bearers support Ajit Pawar faction
|
Mount Kailash to become accessible from India September onwards
|
Allahabad High Court judge row
|
Raigad landslide: 16 dead so far; rescue operation resumes on 2nd day
|
Kia launches new Seltos with price starting at Rs 10.89 lakh
|
3 Hindu sisters in Pakistan's Sindh province forced to marry Muslim men
|
'Kalki 2898-AD' is the Prabhas-led sci-fi film 'Project K' official title
|
Scary videos surface as 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur
|
AP govt's go ahead for filing complaint in court against Pawan Kalyan
|
West Indies hope to use new ball effectively on day 2 to stage comeback
West Indies show some fight before Kohli puts India ahead on day one
|
As India and US head to polls, Eric Garcetti has advice to politicians
|
Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 crore; case registered against three