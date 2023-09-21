Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 21 September 2023

NewsDrum Desk
21 Sep 2023
lok sabha passes womens reservation bill

Women's Rervation Bill

Lok Sabha nod to women's reservation bill with near unanimity

Delighted at passage of women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha: PM Modi

What if govt reserves Wayanad for women: Amit Shah on delimitation concerns

Will not allow Women's reservation Bill to get stuck on technical issues, Law Minister Meghwal

Congress backs 'nari shakti' bill but quota should be effective immediately, include OBC women: Sonia Gandhi

Smriti Irani addresses opposition's concerns regarding 'immediate' implementation

Women's reservation bill is about removing bias, injustice: DMK's Kanimozhi
India-Canada tension

Lakhbir Singh Sandhu

NIA cash reward on Canada-based terrorist Landa a stark reminder of how Trudeau turned blind eye to Khalistanis

Nijjar killing: Has India finally done an Adolf Eichmann?

Exercise utmost caution: India issues advisory for its citizens & students in Canada

Analysis: Trudeau finds no takers in Canada for his allegations against India

BookMyShow cancels Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh's show, to refund tickets

US 'deeply concerned' by Trudeau's allegations against India on Nijjar's killing

Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action': US expert

 

