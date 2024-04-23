Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 23 April 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
Commentary 22 April

Commentary

तुष्टिकरण पर आक्रामक हुए मोदी | मुसलमानों का नाम लेना सुनियोजित | मोदी की भाषा क़तई उचित नहीं
Polarisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh, Monday, April 22, 2024

PM Modi again makes 'wealth redistribution' charge against Congress, but no mention of Muslims

Singhvi-led Congress panel seeks EC action against PM Modi for 'wealth redistribution' remark

 

2024 LS polls

Mukesh Dalal

Congress seeks restart of poll process in Surat as BJP declared winner 

BJP bags first Lok Sabha seat in 2024 polls; Surat nominee declared elected

 

IPL 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Monday, April 22, 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal tells how he found his form back

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep power Rajasthan Royals to big win over Mumbai Indians

 

